Man Utd ‘preparing bid’ to sign Brazilian starlet Leonardo

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Santos star Marcos Leonardo, as per a recent report.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils prioritised strengthening their frontline in the recently concluded summer window.

Harry Kane was seemingly Erik ten Hag’s primary target, but after realising that it would be extremely difficult to secure his signature, United opted to purchase Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal.

It was looking like Ten Hag was planning to sign a second striker before the deadline to reinforce the attack this summer as United were linked with a few strikers with Leonardo being among them.

However, Man Utd eventually decided not to purchase anyone else, but it seems Ten Hag remains keen on signing another striker next year and Leonardo remains on United’s radar.

Leonardo to Man Utd

While citing and translating a report from Fichajes, the Manchester Evening News has reported that Man Utd are preparing a bid to sign Leonardo and they have ‘set their sights’ on acquiring the Brazilian’s service next year.

However, the report claims that purchasing the 20-year-old won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as other big clubs around Europe are also keen on securing his signature.

The youngster – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Santos are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in next year. So, Man Utd will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to purchase the South American should they formalise their interest.

After displaying promising performances in the Brazilian top-flight, Leonardo has burst onto the scenes in recent times. So, it seems having been impressed by the youngster’s recent performances, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Leonardo is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.