Manchester United predicted line-up against Galatasaray

Following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Manchester United will have to shift focus to the Champions League as they are set to host Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side have started the new season in a dire manner as they have already lost more than half of the games that they have played in all competitions.

After remaining absent in the Champions League last term, United have managed to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition this season and they would be keen on going deep into that competition.

Having lost the opening game against Bayern Munich, Man Utd will be desperate to win versus Galatasaray tomorrow to return to winning ways and place themselves on the right track to qualify for the knockout stage.

Team news

Man Utd have been stung with injury problems at the moment as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez are all currently sidelined for an extended period owing to injury issues.

New signing Sergio Reguilon has also been struggling with an injury problem in recent times and is not likely to return in this encounter. Donny van de Beek hasn’t been registered in Man Utd’s Champions League squad so he isn’t available tomorrow.

Jadon Sancho is also likely to remain sidelined after falling out with Ten Hag. But, Antony – who joined the club in a £85m deal – could return after remaining sidelined over the last few weeks due to off-field issues.

Predicted Man Utd line-up against Galatasaray

Despite enduring a tough start to his life for Man Utd, Andre Onana is expected to continue between the sticks so Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench.

Raphael Varane is set to start at the back and Victor Lindelof should be alongside him, leaving Harry Maguire on the bench. Diogo Dalot should continue in the right-back position for Man Utd and Sofyan Amrabat could start in the opposite side once again.

Casemiro is guaranteed to keep hold of his place in the defensive midfield position and Mason Mount should be alongside him in the engine room. So, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay will be among the substitutes for Ten Hag’s side.

Bruno Fernandes is likely to be in the attacking midfield position, while Marcus Rashford could continue on the left flank for United. Antony is expected to return to the starting eleven and in that case, Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho would be on the bench. Rasmus Hojlund should continue leading the line for United, leaving Anthony Martial on the bench.