Man Utd urged to beat Arsenal to sign Pedro Neto in January

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tipped Manchester United to sign Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto to replace Jadon Sancho if they opt to cash-in on him.

After failing out with Erik ten Hag, the 23-year-old has been put under a personal training program. It has been suggested that the Dutch boss wants the Englishman to apologise to return to the first team fold.

However, the winger is reluctant to do that so the feud between them has no sign of dying down at the moment. It has been suggested Man Utd are ready to let their star man leave in January if he stays firm on his stance and the record Premier League champions could opt to sign a new winger to replace Sancho.

Now, speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has tipped Man Utd to sign Neto as a potential replacement for Sancho if they sell the Englishman. But, the journalist claims that there hasn’t been any sign that Man Utd could opt to make a move for Neto in January and spend a big fee to secure his signature.

Romano said:

“Just one final point on Man United and Jadon Sancho – at the moment there is no significant update to report, and I’m not aware of any decision on a potential new winger signing in January.” “There are many good opportunities around such as Pedro Neto who I’ve already mentioned and who is a fantastic player, but it’s absolutely not sure or guaranteed that Man United will spend big money in January.”

Neto to Man Utd

Arsenal were interested in signing the Portuguese during the summer of 2022, but they couldn’t manage to acquire his service at the start of last season to reinforce their frontline.

Romano has recently reported that despite failing to purchase Neto last time around, Arsenal are still interested in signing him and have been keeping a close eye on his development in recent times ahead of a potential move.

Neto – valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Wolves are expected to demand a big fee to let their star man leave next year. Therefore Man Utd or Arsenal will have to spend big to purchase him if they make a concrete approach for the winger.

Neto has started the season brilliantly and has showcased glimpses of his high potential. So, he would be a great signing for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club eventually manage to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.