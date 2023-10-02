Cody Gakpo expected to be out for several weeks with injury



According to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo could be out for several weeks after picking up a knee injury in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dutchman started the league game at the Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, but he was substituted at the half-time interval after picking up a worrying knee injury. Speaking after the 2-1 loss, manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that the issue could be ‘really bad’ after he was spotted limping with a brace down the corridor.

Elfrink has now provided an update on the attacker’s situation. He says that the 24-year-old is expected to be out for several weeks. It could be a few weeks in the best case scenario. The Eindhovens Dagblad journalist believes the injury should keep him out of the October international matches for the Netherlands.

Setback

Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven at the beginning of 2023 and he has registered 10 goals and 3 assists from 34 appearances. He has been in good form over the past 2 weeks with 3 goals in 4 games and will be bitterly disappointed after picking up an unfortunate injury against Spurs on the road.

Despite the blow, Klopp has sufficient options in his attack but his options will be limited for this weekend’s league game at Brighton & Hove Albion. It is pretty straightforward that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will make up the three-man attack with Diogo Jota suspended after his red card on Sunday.

Liverpool suffered their first loss in 18 league games against Spurs, but they should feel hard done by, considering a mistake from the Video Assistant Referee contributed towards the defeat. Diaz’s goal was wrongfully ruled out for an offside and Klopp will be eyeing a strong response from his team on the pitch going forward.

Before the Sunday trip to Brighton, Liverpool host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League group stage.