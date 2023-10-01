Liverpool suffer huge Cody Gakpo injury blow

Liverpool have been handed a big injury concern after Cody Gakpo sustained a knock in the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury following a challenge by Destiny Udogie prior to scoring the equaliser for the Reds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Gakpo received treatment from the club’s medical team shortly after finding the back of the net but managed to see out the rest of the first half.

The Dutchman was then withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Diogo Jota – who was shown a red for two bookable offences. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp revealed that he was waiting to discover the extent of the injury, but suggested it could be ‘really bad’.

The German said as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com:

“The biggest problem of the game, to be honest… before Cody Gakpo scored, we got a free-kick and he got injured and he is now with a brace limping down the corridor.” “That’s my biggest problem, to be honest, in this moment. We lost two [to red cards] and maybe a third player – really bad, really bad. So, yes, that’s something we have to deal with obviously.” Klopp added: “Possibly, I don’t know. “He wore a brace. He scored a goal but afterwards, but after that shot he felt it even more. It was from the foul before.”

Bad news

The timing of Gakpo’s injury will be a big blow to Klopp with Jota set to serve a one-match ban while Jones will miss Liverpool’s next three Premier League games against Brighton, Everton, and Nottingham Forest following his dismissal on Saturday.

Prior to the game, Jurgen also confirmed that Darwin Nunez told him he was carrying an injury which ruled the Uruguay international out of the starting XI to face Tottenham.

Nunez did not feature against Ange Postecoglou’s side due to a knee injury. Klopp will hope the 24-year-old will be available for selection in the upcoming games against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League and Brighton next Sunday in the league.

Gakpo is now likely to join Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and academy graduate Conor Bradley on the treatment table. The Netherlands forward has scored three goals in eight appearances for the Merseysiders this season.

Read more: Jurgen Klopp confirms huge injury boost as key Liverpool player available vs Tottenham