Liverpool eye move for Lucas Beraldo

Liverpool are eyeing a move for young Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo, according to a report from 90min.

The Sao Paulo centre-back is one of the emerging talents in Brazil after breaking into the senior team at the club level in 2022. He has become a key player for his club and featured in the Copa do Brasil final clash against Flamengo.

90min claims that due to his burgeoning progress, he is already being scouted by top clubs in Europe, including the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Wolves made an attempt to sign him in the summer transfer window, but eventually, they went for Santiago Bueno.

The Reds have watched Beraldo on several occasions this season. Liverpool are looking at a number of defenders who could become a perfect long-term replacement for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and Beraldo is one of them.

While Ligue 1 duo Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco have been sent scouts to watch him, as per 90min, the Brazilian club are looking to tie him down on a long-term deal. The 19-year-old has a contract at the club until 2026, but Sao Paulo are looking to offer him a fresh new deal.

Long-term planning

This summer, it looked like the Reds would sign a new defender, but they decided against it. Jurgen Klopp focused on redeveloping his midfield, but at some point, they will have to think about bringing in new faces at the back.

Matip will become a free agent at the end of the season and Liverpool are yet to offer him a new deal. In all probability, he won’t be offered a new contract. Van Dijk remains a key player for the club, but he is not getting younger and the club must plan for his long-term replacement.

Klopp can rely on Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez while Jarell Quansah has really impressed this season. The Reds are likely to scout Beraldo intensively before making a move for him.