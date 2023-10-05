Liverpool suffer blow as Pedro Neto wants Arsenal move

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a big blow in pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto as the player is willing to join Arsenal next year, as per Football Insider.

It has recently been reported that the Merseyside club have started to explore the market to sign a new right-winger to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times as Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have registered a firm interest in signing him.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side even launched a bid of around £150m to sign the winger in the recently concluded summer window. But, the Merseyside club were keen on keeping hold of their star man so they rejected the proposal.

However, it has been reported that despite failing to purchase Salah this summer, Al-Ittihad haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the Egyptian and are planning to submit an improved bid to sign the 31-year-old next year.

Liverpool suffer blow to sign Neto

So, the Reds are seemingly looking to line up a new winger as a potential replacement for Salah if they are forced to cash-in on him and have reportedly identified Neto as a possible target.

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Neto is ready to take the next step in his career so he is willing to leave Wolves next year. But, he is interested in joining Arsenal so this is a huge blow for Liverpool in the race to sign the Portuguese.

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new right-winger in the upcoming transfer window to support Bukayo Saka. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club but Neto is seemingly their primary option.

The 23-year-old – valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt – is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, he possesses the necessary attributes to become a world-class winger going forward. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal can eventually manage to lure Neto to the Emirates Stadium by beating Liverpool in this race next year.