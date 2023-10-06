Liverpool keen on signing Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Hoffenheim star Maximilian Beier in the upcoming transfer window, as per the German football expert Christian Falk.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to this season in the German Bundesliga, scoring four goals in six league appearances and it appears the youngster’s recent impressive displays have attracted the attention of the Reds.

Writing on Substack, Falk has reported that Liverpool have shortlisted Beier as a serious target to strengthen their attack in the upcoming window.

The journalist further claims that the youngster has a release clause included in his current contract and it is around £17m for the German clubs. But, the fee is a bit more for the English teams if they make a move, though Falk didn’t reveal the exact figures.

The German journalist also states that Beier is an extremely quick player and he is the second fastest German player just behind Leroy Sane. So, he would be an ideal option to play in Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system.

Beier to Liverpool

Falk said:

“Another name on Liverpool’s list is Maximilian Beier of Hoffenheim – I heard he’s definitely on the list, as he brings something that’s very interesting for Liverpool! His high speed this season was 35.45 km/h. It’s also really good for Germany; he’s the second-fastest German player behind Leroy Sane. “His contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025 and I heard he has a release clause; he’ll be a little bit more expensive for English clubs but for German clubs he’ll only cost €20m. So you see, Liverpool are looking around at the Bundesliga again.”

Beier likes to be deployed in the centre-forward position but he can also play on both flanks. The youngster is extremely quick, technically sound, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and can finish off his chances.

The German is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for the Merseyside club should they opt to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually decide to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to reinforce their frontline.