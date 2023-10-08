Man Utd need to break the bank to sign Joao Neves

According to Jornal de Noticias (via SportWitness), Manchester United may need to break their transfer record to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves in future.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Portuguese top-flight and his progress has caught the eye of top European clubs. As per Jornal de Noticias, the teenager is wanted by United and Juventus, but Benfica are not interested in considering his exit.

The same source reveal that there is no room for negotiation with Benfica and the only way to sign the player could be to trigger his current release clause. The Portuguese signed a new contract back in August this year which doubled his termination clause from £52 million to £104 million.

Future star

At 19 years of age, Neves is already an established player in the starting line-up for Benfica. This season, he has made 10 appearances for the club in all competitions with 8 of those from the first XI. The teenager has been excellent from the no.6 position, completing almost 92% of his passes in the Primeira Liga.

Neves has also been brilliant with the timing of his tackles and ability to win duels. He is quite short in stature with a height of 174cm but has nonetheless won two-thirds of his aerial challenges. The youngster has the traits to go right to the top and United seem keen on prising him away ahead of their rivals.

If United break the bank for the promising wonderkid, it could spell the end of Casemiro’s career at Old Trafford. The Brazilian has regressed in his 2nd season with United and it was demonstrated yesterday. Manager Erik ten Hag had no qualms in taking him off at the half-time interval vs Brentford.

Casemiro has been effective for United in the final 3rd with several goals, but he was brought into the club for his defensive duties. With Casemiro struggling to perform his primary job at the club, he could make way for the arrival of Neves from Benfica in a big-money transfer next summer.