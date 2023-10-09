Man Utd in battle with Chelsea to sign Xavi Simons

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Xavi Simons in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling to find regular game-time for Paris Saint-Germain, the 20-year-old opted to join PSV Eindhoven at the beginning of last season to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon moving to the Philips Stadion, the Netherlands international enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Dutch side last term and after being impressed by Simions’ displays in the Dutch top-flight, PSG decided to re-sign him this summer.

Having returned to the French capital, Simons has opted to sign for RB Leipzig on a season-long loan to continue his development by playing regular first-team football.

The youngster has enjoyed a stellar start to this season in the German Bundesliga, scoring three goals and registering four assists in seven league appearances.

Battle

So, it appears having been impressed by Simions’ recent promising performances, several big European clubs have expressed their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Chelsea.

It was previously reported that the Red Devils were looking to sign him in the recently concluded summer window. But they didn’t make a concrete approach to acquire his service and in the end, PSG swooped in and lured him to the Parc des Princes.

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, despite failing to purchase Simons last time around, Man Utd haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the midfielder and have ‘set their eyes’ on signing him in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that PSG are ready to cash-in on the Dutchman next year if a ‘substantial offer’ is tabled by his potential suitors such as the Red Devils. So, Erik ten Hag’s side could manage to secure the 20-year-old’s service should they formalise their interest.

However, Fichajes states that securing Simons’ signature won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Chelsea are also keen on acquiring his service in the upcoming window.

Simons is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually be able to win the race to sign Simons should Man Utd and Chelsea go head-to-head with each other over this deal next year.