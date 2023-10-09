Conor Gallagher set for new Chelsea deal

Chelsea are ready to open contract talks with midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Blues sold a raft of midfielders during the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino wanted to rebuild the squad to his own taste. The likes of N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were allowed to leave in the summer.

Gallagher was also linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Football Insider claims that West Ham and Tottenham were both interested in taking the midfielder from their London rivals but they couldn’t strike a deal.

O’Rourke claims that Gallagher is now set for a new deal after impressing Mauricio Pochettino. The 23-year-old has not only become a regular starter at the club but also won the armband in the absence of Reece James.

“I’m told Gallagher has done enough to impress Mauricio Pochettino and has become a regular starter under him, even wearing the armband for their most recent games in the absence of Reece James,” wrote O’Rourke for Football Insider.

“The England international has always been happy at Chelsea but was wary of a potential lack of game time.

“As long as he is playing regularly, I’m told Gallagher will be more than happy to pledge his future to the club by signing a new deal.”

Makes sense

Gallagher has played alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield, although the Blues have enough depth in that region having signed Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia this summer.

Ugochukwu has struggled for regular games while Lavia is yet to make his debut due to a troublesome ankle injury. He is expected to be out for a while and probably won’t heal within the international break.

Once Lavia gets fully fit, there will be intense competition for places. However, Gallagher seems to be a big part of Pochettino’s plans and as long as he is getting regular games, he is more than happy to pledge his long-term future at the club.

Gallagher has come through the youth academy at the club, and it means a lot for him to play regularly for the Blues senior team. He spent loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, and Crystal Palace, but now looks to set for a regular and bigger role at Chelsea.