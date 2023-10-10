Liverpool prioritising to sign Fluminense star Andre

Liverpool are reportedly prioritising signing Fluminense star Andre Trindade in the January window, as per Football Insider.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds opted to revamp their engine room and sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in the recently concluded summer window.

However, the Merseyside club couldn’t manage to purchase a top-class option to reinforce their holding midfield position after letting Fabinho leave the club.

Several names were linked with a move to Anfield this summer with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia being mentioned as primary targets but, Andre also emerged as a serious option.

So, having failed to sign anyone before the deadline, Liverpool have been forced to start the season without a top-class defensive midfielder and Klopp has been using Mac Allister, who likes to play in the box-to-box role, in that role.

Andre to Liverpool

According to the report by Football Insider, the Merseyside club submitted several official proposals this summer to sign the 22-year-old but the Brazilian club turned down all the bids as they weren’t willing to let their star man leave in mid-season.

However, the report further claims that despite failing to sign Andre this summer, Liverpool remain keen on purchasing Andre and are planning to reignite their interest in acquiring his service in the January window.

It has been suggested that Andre has a £34m release clause included in his current contract so the Reds would need to spend a reasonable amount of money to sign the South American.

The 22-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders from tight areas, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and can contribute defensively as well.

So, he would be a great signing for Liverpool if they manage to lure him to Anfield. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year.