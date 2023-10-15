Santiago Gimenez advised to join Man United



Former Feyenoord star Willem van Hanegem has advised Santiago Gimenez to consider a move to Manchester United, having made impressive progress in the Eredivisie.

The Mexican joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul in the summer of 2022, and had a wonderful debut campaign with 28 goals to his name. 15 of those came in the Dutch top-flight as Feyenoord were crowned as the league champions.

The 22-year-old has started even better this season with 12 goals in 9 appearances and Van Hanegem has told Feyenoord Nieuws that the striker has all the qualities to play at the absolute top in Spain or England.

The ex-Feyenoord man went on to urge Gimenez to play for either Real Madrid or Man United.

He said: “He has the qualities to play at the absolute top, in England or Spain. It would be great if he plays for Real Madrid or Manchester United. He will only remain at Feyenoord for the time being. Everyone likes him very much; he doesn’t get nervous when he misses an opportunity.” “He doesn’t get desperate, for example he could have made 15 or 16 already. That’s how you look at him, because he has those qualities.He doesn’t get stuck in it, that’s a sign that things are going well in his head. He remains calm, he knows he will be a top scorer.”

Big move

Gimenez has made a huge impact since his move to Dutch football from Mexico. However, there is a big difference between playing in the Eredivisie compared to the Premier League or La Liga. The intensity of both leagues are much higher.

The opposition are also more difficult to face and Gimenez may not have the same freedom in the final 3rd as in Dutch football. Despite this, we can see him securing a big move away from Feyenoord at the end of the campaign.

Whether United will consider a move for him is a big question mark. They have finally found the solution for a young striker with Rasmus Hojlund and Gimenez may have to accept a deputy role if he were to join the club next year.

With the striker entering the peak of his career, he may prefer to join another outfit where he is assured to lead the line. Madrid may also not suit him particularly if they decide to sign long-term target Kylian Mbappe next summer.