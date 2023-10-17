Man Utd interested in signing Federico Dimarco



According to Italian website Calciomercato.it, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco.

The Italian has been fantastic for the Nerazzurri from the left wing-back position. He registered 6 goals and 10 assists from 50 games for them last season and has continued the purple patch with 1 goal and 3 assists from 9 appearances this campaign.

As per Calciomercato.it, the San Siro giants are working on a new and improved contract and they are prepared to double his current wages of £1.75 million per year. However, they still face the possibility of losing his services in the near future.

It is claimed that Man United and Paris Saint-Germain are among contenders to sign the defender. Dimarco is presently contracted to Inter until June 2026 and the Milan outfit could demand at least £43 million to sanction his departure.

Unlikely deal

United are in need of reinforcements after a poor start to the season, but they may not look for another left-back. The club signed Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. In addition to him, they have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are currently in the treatment room.

The injured duo are anticipated to return to action by next month and it does not make sense to reinforce the left-back department in January. If manager Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Dimarco, United are likely to wait until the summer where they could consider changes.

Dimarco has the attributes to suit ten Hag’s playing style. He started his career as a left-back but has taken up the left wing-back position at Inter. Despite his attacking intent, he has been effective defensively as well and would perfectly fit into the plans of the United head coach.

A big-money move for Dimarco next summer could depend on Malacia and Reguilon leaving the club. United would also need to beat the competition from Paris Saint-Germain, whose manager Luis Enrique has always been an admirer of Dimarco’s talents.