Man United receive triple injury boost vs Sheffield United



Manchester United have been handed a big injury boost ahead of their Premier League meeting against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

United will resume their top-flight campaign with an away trip to South Yorkshire and ahead of the game, head coach Erik ten Hag has provided good news on the injury front. Speaking to MUTV (via the club’s official website), the Red Devils boss confirmed that Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat are back in training after respective injuries.

The only setback has been with Casemiro, who suffered an injury on international duty with Brazil. Ten Hag said: “Rapha Varane is back, so I think, especially in the backline, I’m very happy with Rapha back and Sergio back”

“That’s very good news, of course. It’s disappointing that Casemiro picked up an injury but it’s not too bad. I’m sure and confident he will be back for the next games, so very short notice. The good thing is also that Sofyan Amrabat is available.”

Triple injury boost

Man United had the perfect conclusion before the international break with their tremendous 2-1 win over Brentford at home. They were on the verge of suffering another league defeat, but got out of jail after Scott McTominay’s dramatic stoppage time goals in the 93rd and 97th minute of the game.

Despite the stunning comeback win, the club are still 5 points behind the Champions League qualification spots and they need to continue winning to make up ground on their top 4 rivals. Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting, United have been handed a timely boost with Varane, Reguilon and Amrabat fit.

Varane is a guaranteed starter in central defence. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the treatment room, Reguilon is also assured of his place at left-back. The return of the duo should shore up United’s backline. Amrabat was nursing an injury in Morocco’s camp but has recovered in time. He will have a big role to play from the no.6 role with Casemiro injured.