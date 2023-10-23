Arsenal could sell midfield duo to sign Andre



According to Football Insider, Arsenal could sanction the sales of Jorginho and Thomas Partey in January before turning their attention to Fluminense midfielder Andre.

The London giants have had a good start to the top-flight campaign. The club have accumulated 21 points from a possible 27 at their disposal and they are currently unbeaten in the division. Arsenal may want to add more quality to their ranks in January and Football Insider claim that they could rival Liverpool for the services of Andre.

However, a deal may not be straightforward for the Gunners with Football Insider citing that a move for Andre would depend on Jorginho and Partey leaving midway through the campaign. Both players are attracting interest at the current point of time and they could be allowed to leave when the transfer window reopens in January.

Unlikely deal

Arsenal are currently well stocked in the defensive midfield department with Declan Rice, Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny. Out of the quartet, Elneny is the outcast in the squad and he seems the most likely to leave the club if an opportunity arises at the beginning of 2024.

Jorginho and Partey have had limited minutes since the start of the season, but the latter was a regular starter for the Gunners until his groin injury last month. The Ghanaian has returned to the first-team mix after his recovery but manager Mikel Arteta is handling him with extra caution.

Andre would be a superb signing for Arsenal with his strong defensive presence and distribution, but we don’t see the possibility of Jorginho and Partey leaving this winter. Arteta may prefer to keep his experienced duo in the squad until the summer at least. Liverpool have Andre as their top priority after missing out on him last summer and they should have the upper hand over the Gunners, who may not assure him with regular first-team football.