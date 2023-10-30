Jurgen Klopp praises Dominik Szoboszlai after Liverpool win



Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp praised the performance of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai following Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

The Merseyside giants continued their bright start to the campaign with a convincing win over Forest. Szoboszlai was the star of the show with two assists and Klopp was delighted with his display.

He said after the game: “The boy is a joy to watch with how much he loves to play and how mature he is on the pitch with two assists. You need players that understand the game and he definitely does.”

Szoboszlai signed for the Reds from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer. He had a slow beginning to pre-season after an injury but has been brilliant since the start of the regular campaign.

The Hungarian has amassed 2 goals and 2 assists from his 13 appearances. Aside from those involvements, he has also been brilliant with his ball control and distribution in midfield.

Liverpool were clear-cut favourites to beat Forest with home advantage, but they needed to get the job done. Szoboszlai was the best performer with 103 touches and 75 passes completed.

He also won 4 duels & created 2 big chances which were converted by his teammates. The 23-year-old has already proved a brilliant signing for Liverpool and should only get better.

The club have lacked the presence of a creative midfielder in the squad since the departure of Philippe Coutinho. They may have finally found their answer through Szoboszlai.

Liverpool are currently 4th in the league table after the victory over Forest. They are within touching distance of current league leaders Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-point deficit.

The club’s next game will be against Bournemouth away from home in the League Cup 4th round on Wednesday. Klopp is expected to ring in the changes as he always does for the competition.