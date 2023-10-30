Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Turkish outlet Aksam.

Spurs have seemingly been planning to sign a new defender to reinforce their backline in January. A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Nelsson being among them.

The Lilywhites were reportedly interested in acquiring the Dane’s service in the summer window but Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually opted not to make a move for the Galatasaray star before the deadline.

However, it appears despite deciding not to formalise their interest last summer, Tottenham remain interested in securing his signature.

According to the report by Aksam, Nelsson is keen on taking the next step in his career so he has decided not to sign an extension with Cimbom and is highly likely to leave the club next year.

Battle

The report further claims that Tottenham are interested in signing him and could opt to make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window. Aksam also states that Galatasaray could ask a fee of around £17m to let their star man leave so Spurs could manage to purchase him for an affordable price if they make a concrete approach.

However, the report says that Arsenal are also keen on signing the 25-year-old so Postecoglou’s side are likely to face stiff competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for him.

Nelsson is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club manage to acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to sign him should Tottenham go head-to-head with Arsenal to sign the Denmark international in the upcoming transfer window.

Spurs are thin in numbers in their centre-back position so they are more in need of a new defender than Arsenal. So, the newly renovated White Hart Lane would be a better destination for Nelsson over the Emirates Stadium if he leaves Galatasaray in January.