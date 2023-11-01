Ben Jacobs provides update on Brentford striker Ivan Toney



According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a more gettable target for Chelsea and Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The Englishman is currently serving an 8-month ban for breaching FA betting rules and he won’t return to competitive football until mid-January. This has not ceased speculation over his future and Jacobs has said that he could leave in the forthcoming transfer interest with interest from Chelsea, Arsenal as well as Tottenham Hotspur.

He said in his column in The Daily Briefing: “There’s no doubt Osimhen will leave for over €100m if he doesn’t extend, but Napoli are prepared to wait until summer unless they receive an astronomical offer.” “Ivan Toney is a more ‘gettable’ target in January. Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs have all held internal discussions about him. Brentford want at least £65m, but several sources feel that number could be closer to £80m.”

Bidding war

Toney, who was described as ‘world class‘ by manager Thomas Frank, has been linked with a move away from Brentford for some time. He could have already left the club, had he not been banned for betting breaches. For the January transfer window, the Bees will be bracing for a bidding battle such that they can secure their desired transfer fee.

Looking at the interested clubs, Chelsea could push for Toney’s signature, having struggled to find the net regularly this campaign. Nicolas Jackson has yet to impress since his summer move while Armando Broja is back on the sidelines after picking up a fresh injury. Christopher Nkunku has yet to make his debut, having picked up a knee injury in pre-season.

Should their goalscoring woes extend into the New Year, they could consider an approach to land Toney. Spurs may not spend with Son Heung-min excelling as the leader of the attack. For Arsenal, they have several goal contributors and Eddie Nketiah recently bagged his maiden hat-trick. If Nketiah continues to shine, they are unlikely to ponder a striker signing.