Liverpool likely to sign Fluminense star Andre in January

Liverpool are reportedly expected to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade in January, as per the 90min journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Reds opted to revamp their engine room in the last transfer window. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have been signed after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club.

However, although the Merseyside club spent around £150m to overhaul their midfield department, they couldn’t manage to sign a top-class deep-lying playmaker.

They tried to strengthen that department by signing Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually lost out on purchasing both of them to Chelsea.

After failing to sign their primary targets, Liverpool reportedly tried to sign Andre last summer, but Fluminense weren’t willing to let their star man leave in mid-season and eventually managed to keep hold of him.

Andre to Liverpool

However, it seems despite failing to sign the Brazilian star last time around, Liverpool haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing the midfielder and are now planning to secure his signature in January.

Speaking on the Fully Loaded Transfer Show, Bailey has reported that the Brazilian could now leave Fluminense in January and Liverpool are likely to lure him to Anfield.

Bailey said:

“There’s the Copa Libertadores final at the weekend and there are a couple of players Newcastle have been linked with. Valentin Barco at Boca and also Andre the midfielder in there who is probably going to go to Liverpool in January.”

It has been suggested that Andre could be available for a fee of around £26m so Liverpool could manage to purchase him in a bargain deal should they make a concrete approach.

Andre has established himself as one of the best midfielders in his country’s top-flight. So, the South American would be a great coup for Liverpool if they can secure his signature next year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to sign him in the upcoming window to reinforce their engine room.