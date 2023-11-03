Man Utd and Liverpool plotting swoop for Arthur Vermeeren

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with each other over a deal to sign Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeren in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club opted to revamp their engine room in the last transfer window. They decided to splash around £150m and sign four new midfielders.

However, they couldn’t manage to purchase a top-class deep-lying playmaker. Several players were mentioned as serious targets for Liverpool with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo being among them, but they eventually lost out on signing both of them to Chelsea.

Having failed to strengthen their holding midfield department last time around, Liverpool are seemingly looking to purchase a new defensive midfielder in January. Andre Trindade has been suggested as a serious target for Jurgen Klopp’s side but Vermeeren is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are keen on signing the Belgian so they could make a move for him in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

The report further claims that Royal Antwerp could opt to cash-in on their star man if they receive an offer of at least £17m so Liverpool can purchase him for an affordable price should they formalise their interest.

However, Mundo Deportivo states that Man Utd are also contemplating a swoop for the 18-year-old so the Anfield club are set to face fierce competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for the midfielder.

Man Utd opted to reinforce their engine room by signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat last summer. However, neither of them has managed to showcase their best for the Red Devils yet.

So, it appears after being left unimpressed by United’s midfielders’ recent performances, Erik ten Hag has decided to bolster the engine room by signing a new midfielder next year.

The Royal Antwerp star could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Liverpool eventually manage to sign Vermeeren next year to strengthen their midfield department.