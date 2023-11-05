Man Utd line up Guido Rodriguez move in January



According to Estadio Deportivo, Manchester United are preparing a move to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez during the winter transfer window.

Man United recently suffered a big setback with Casemiro being ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury. The Brazilian could be out of action until January at least and Estadio Deportivo claim that Rodriguez has been lined up as a candidate to fill the void left by the 31-year-old.

The Red Devils have had a long-term interest in the Argentine star and Estadio Deportivo report that they are ready to strongly return for his services this winter. With his contract due to expire next summer, United have the opportunity to land the 29-year-old for a low price in the next window.

Good signing

United currently have Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo as candidates for the no.6 role. Casemiro is unavailable for some time and this leaves manager Erik ten Hag with three options. Amrabat has yet to settle in the Premier League after arriving from Fiorentina.

If the Moroccan can’t find adapt to the Premier League’s intensity by the beginning of 2024, ten Hag could ask the club to land Rodriguez. Mainoo has been touted as the next big thing from United’s academy but ten Hag may not want to put the pressure on him after just recovering from a knee injury.

As per Estadio Deportivo, Rodriguez currently has a release clause of £69 million in his contract with Betis. The La Liga outfit are unlikely to get anywhere close to that fee in January, but they could nonetheless prefer to sell than losing him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Rodriguez would be a good signing for United with his all-round midfield attributes. He is good with the ball at his feet and likes to tackles and clear his lines. He has also impressed in one-on-one duels and would be a good stop gap purchase for United without taking much out of their budget.