Andre remains appreciated by Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fluminense midfielder Andre remains a player appreciated by Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants were heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian star during the summer, but they could not get a deal over the line. Fluminense refused to consider his sale midway through their campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, but they are still lacking the presence of a quality defensive midfielder in the squad.

Speaking on The Daily Briefing podcast, Romano revealed that Liverpool are still interested in signing the 22-year-old, but there are other clubs in Europe, who are trying to understand the conditions of the deal. Romano added that the Reds may have to spend £30-35 million to land his signature in January.

He said: “Andre remains a player appreciated by Liverpool. He remains on Liverpool’s list, but there are other clubs in Europe trying to understand the conditions of the deal. In the next two weeks the situation could be more clear. Liverpool are still interested, but let’s see if they want to invest €35-40m.”

Top-class player

Andre is currently one of the best holding midfielders in the Brazilian top-flight. In the recent league campaign, the 22-year-old had a stunning passing accuracy of 95%. He won 2 tackles and 5.6 duels per appearance for Fluminense and also impressed with his ability to dribble out of tight situations.

Liverpool saw him as the perfect successor to Fabinho in the no.6 role but they were unable to convince Fluminense into selling him as they were competing in the latter stages of the Copa Libertadores. The club recently went all the way in the continental competition. They beat Boca Juniors in the final in added extra time.

Fluminense should be willing to part ways with Andre during the January transfer window, but the question is whether the Reds will spend big on his services. Looking at the current make up of their squad, Liverpool definitely need an enforcer with the attributes of Andre to provide more control in games involving a higher intensity.