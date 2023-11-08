Tottenham in battle with Chelsea to sign Marcus Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Marcus Edwards in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

After coming through the North London club’s youth system, the 24-year-old failed to showcase his talent in the English top-flight so Spurs opted to sell him to the Portuguese side in a £7m deal at the beginning of last year.

Upon moving to the Jose Alvalade Stadium, the winger has flourished in his career under Ruben Amorim’s guidance and has now managed to establish himself as a talismanic figure for Sporting.

So, it appears having been impressed by Edwards’ recent displays, Spurs have decided to register their interest in re-signing the 24-year-old.

According to the report by Correio da Manhã, Tottenham are looking to bring their academy graduate back to the club next year and they are currently leading the race to secure his signature.

Battle

However, the report states that Chelsea are also keen on acquiring his service so Tottenham are set to face tough competition from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for the forward.

Edwards still has more than two and a half years left in his current contract so Sporting aren’t in any rush to sell their star man next year. So, it is likely that Tottenham or Chelsea will have to trigger his £52m release clause to sign him in the upcoming window.

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he can be deployed in either wing and is also comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can finish off chances, has the efficiency of creating opportunities for fellow attackers and also works hard without possession.

Edwards is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign the Sporting star should Tottenham and Chelsea go head-to-head with each other over this deal in the upcoming window.