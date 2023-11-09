Arsenal receive boost with Liverpool not eyeing Andre deal



Arsenal have received a boost in signing Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade in January with Liverpool not interested in a transfer.

Earlier this week, Globo reported that Arsenal and Liverpool sent scouts to watch the Brazilian midfielder in action during the Copa Libertadores final against Boca Juniors. Both clubs are firm admirers of the 22-year-old but This Is Anfield report that Liverpool are not planning a January move for Andre despite a summer enquiry.

The news is a boost for Arsenal, who could now become front-runners to sign him this winter.

Possible transfer

Arsenal currently have Declan Rice, Jorginho, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, who can play as defensive midfielders. There does not appear any need for a change, but a departure could trigger one. Partey is currently out with a hamstring injury, but there is talk of him wanting to leave the club in January.

If the Ghanaian’s wish is granted, the hierarchy could swiftly turn their attention to signing a replacement. Andre would be a good piece of signing for Arsenal. He is a good passer of the ball, who likes to tackle and win duels. His work rate and high pressing qualities would also be a perfect fit for the London club.

His limited aerial aerial presence is a potential drawback but other than that, he has all the credentials to become a huge hit in the Premier League. Arsenal’s chances of signing him could be bolstered by the presence of sporting director Edu Gaspar, who has good connections with Brazilian clubs including Fluminense.

Andre’s agent recently confirmed that there were several offers for the midfielder in the summer, but Fluminense agreed that they would sell him in January. Arsenal are one of the clubs in the running for his signature but he could cost at least £30 million, according to a recent update from Fabrizio Romano.