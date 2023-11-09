Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Andre Trindade

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Fluminense star Andre Trindade in the upcoming transfer window, as per 90min.

After displaying promising performances for the Brazilian side in recent times, the 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from several clubs around Europe over the last few months.

Liverpool reportedly made a concrete approach to sign the midfielder last summer to strengthen their engine room. However, the South American decided not to leave Fluminense in mid-season so a deal never materialised.

After failing to acquire his services in the summer, the Merseyside club have reported ended their pursuit of Andre and that’s opened the door for rivals to put themselves into pole position for his signature.

It has been suggested that Arsenal have also expressed their interest in signing Andre as they are seemingly planning to purchase a new deep-lying playmaker to replace Thomas Partey – who has been struggling with injury problems in recent years.

Battle

However, Arsenal will face fresh competition for Andre as 90min claimsTottenham have joined the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder. The report further claims that Juventus, Napoli, Olympique Lyonnais and Fulham are also plotting a swoop for him so Arsenal and Spurs will have to overcome tough competition to get any potential deal done.

It has recently been reported that Fluminense are ready to let their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £30m. So, Arsenal or Tottenham can manage to acquire his service for a reasonable fee should they make a concrete approach.

Andre is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions. So, he would be a great coup if any of the Premier League clubs secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham can manage to purchase the South American should he eventually end up leaving Fluminense next year.