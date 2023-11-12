Arsenal eye move for Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal have sent their scouts to track Girona’s left-back Miguel Gutiérrez who is also being targeted by several European clubs, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have held a long-time interest in the 22-year-old since he made his debut for Real Madrid in 2021. Romano says that the Gunners have sent scouts in recent weeks to watch 2001-born talent who is contracted with Girona until 2027.

Although other potential bidders for the defender have not been named, it is widely believed that Madrid hold a keen interest in the full-back

Gutiérrez came through the ranks of Madrid’s academy before his €4m switch to Girona in 2022. The Spanish giants hold a 50% sell-on clause in his contract but with Fran Garcia and a potential transfer of Alphonso Davies, it is unlikely the Spanish giants will make a move for Guttierez.

Girona would realistically prefer the Spaniard to stay until the summer, but a big offer in January might compel the Catalan club to sell him.

New left-back?

The Gunners are evaluating their left-back options, having sanctioned a loan move for Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad during the summer. Despite having a fruitful spell in the French League with Olympique Marseille, Portuguese full-back, Nuno Tavares joined Nottingham Forest on a load deal with an option to buy leaving on Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only recognizable left back in the squad.

Gutierrez’s standout performances for Girona, who currently lead the La Liga table, have drawn attention, with the Spanish full-back contributing one assist in 12 games across competitions. The full-back has displayed remarkable offensive and defensive qualities in Girona’s surprising upsurge.

The 22-year-old has accumulated 46 appearances for Girona, and his standout performances have garnered significant attention, with Arsenal notably monitoring his development.

Gutierrez stands out as one of the best-inverted fullbacks in Europe, a quality crucial to Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach which favors fullbacks who can invert into midfield, acting as a conduit for smooth transitions between defense and attack.