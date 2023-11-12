Liverpool line up move for Archie Gray

Liverpool are lining up a £40m move for Leeds’ 17-year-old star Archie Gray, just three months after his first-team debut, as Premier League clubs take notice of the brilliant midfielder, according to Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, featuring in nearly all of Leeds’ matches since making his professional debut on the opening day of the campaign. Given Gray’s evident raw talent and potential, he could become a valuable asset for Liverpool in the upcoming years.

Gray is the nephew of club icon, Eddie Gray and while Leeds would likely be hesitant to part ways with a player who has been with their Academy since the age of nine, the growing interest from other Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Everton, might leave them with little choice.

The Daily Mail reports that Gray is currently valued at an estimated £40m to £50m by The Whites, and with his existing contract set to expire in 2025, the club might find themselves compelled to consider a sale next summer if a club like Liverpool coming knocking.

Get it done

Gray’s versatility and athleticism are similar to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and have prompted comparisons between the two players. Like the England star, Gray exhibits the ability to perform in various positions, contributing to Jurgen Klopp’s reported interest in the young talent.

At the start of this season, Gray showcased his versatility by starting in midfield by taking on box-to-box or deeper roles.

However, in recent weeks, he has seamlessly transitioned into a right-back position for Leeds, showcasing his adaptability on the field.

Despite being named on Leeds’ bench for a Premier League game against Arsenal at the age of 16, Gray’s debut was delayed until this season under the management of Daniel Farke, following spells as an unused substitute under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, and Javi Gracia.

Gray earned his first team debut in August when he was given the start in a 2-2 home draw against Cardiff. He has gone on to make 16 appearances for the first team.

As negotiations are anticipated to take place over the summer, the question lingers on whether Liverpool will match Leeds’ asking price for their emerging star player.