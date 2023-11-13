Liverpool have flown to Brazil for talks with top centre half Lucas Beraldo about a dramatic £20m move for the upcoming January window, as per The Sun.

The Reds have been diligently pursuing 19-year-old São Paulo star Beraldo, with negotiations reaching a face-to-face meeting after a recent game.

Liverpool are eager to secure the Brazil u20 international, recognizing the need to reinforce the left-sided center-back position. Jurgen Klopp’s side aims to act swiftly and might make a move as early as January if they can reach an agreement on the transfer fee.

The Merseyside giants view Beraldo not only as a promising addition to their squad but also as a player eligible to participate in European competitions next year, adding another layer of appeal. The club is keen to finalize the deal promptly to preempt potential competitors and avoid entering a bidding war for the talented defender.

Top talent

Beraldo, a product of São Paulo’s youth system, has been with the club since his early days and earned his spot in the first team in the summer of 2022. With 47 appearances for the Brazilian side, the 19-year-old has amassed significant experience in the Brazilian Serie A and has also been impressive in the continental stage after starring for Sao Paulo in the Copa Libertadores.

After conceding 10 goals in their opening 11 Premier League games, Klopp’s team is now looking ahead as they battle on multiple fronts this season, leading their Europa League group with two games left and advancing to the League Cup quarterfinals. The potential addition of Beraldo could bolster their defensive options and provide depth for the challenges ahead.

Although Virgil van Dijk is back to his best following his understandable struggles with form following his ACL year in 2020, Joe Gomez has occasionally displayed inconsistencies, and Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate all seem to have nagging muscle problems over the course of the season.

One approach to salvage the defensive problems would be to sign Beraldo, but it remains to be seen how fast the Reds will make an offer for the Brazilian as other clubs are gradually approaching.