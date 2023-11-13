Thomas Frank lauds Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has heaped praise on Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah following the Egyptian’s impressive performance against the Bees.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 12 Premier League appearances. The winger was in dazzling form at Anfield yesterday, scoring a brace versus Brentford and helping his side close the gap with the league leaders Manchester City.

Speaking in the post-match press-conference after the game, Frank has said that he has been impressed by Salah’s consistency and claims the Egyptian is one of the best players in the world.

The Brentford boss also adds that it’s difficult to defend against a of that ilk and the Dane further says that Salah doesn’t get the praise that he deserves.

Frank said:

“Mo Salah, [Jürgen] Klopp praises him a lot, but I actually don’t know if he gets enough praise. Off the top of my head, there is a chance he’s the best player in the Premier League, potentially. In terms of goals and assists. What a level! He must be one of the best offensive players in the world. Like, not top 10, but top three. So when you have a player of that quality [against you], you just know there is a problem.”

Frank heaps praise on Salah

Salah is certainly one of the best players in the world and his numbers in front of the goal are amazing.

The Egyptian has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the last few years, but he has already turned 31, so Liverpool now need to think about replacing him with a proper goal-scorer in the coming years.

Although he looks extremely fit and might continue for a few more years, Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing style of play demands young and energetic wingers. So, there are question marks as to how long the African can continue to perform at his best for Liverpool.

Salah was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer, but they eventually managed to keep hold of him. However, it has been suggested that Al-Ittihad remain keen on signing him despite failing to acquire his service last time around. So, if the Reds are forced to cash-in on him over the coming months then they’ll have to replace him with a world-class player.

Therefore, it’s going to be very interesting to see what the future holds for Salah and whom Liverpool decide to sign if they eventually cash-in on the former Chelsea star in the upcoming window.