Man Utd & Arsenal plotting swoop for Benfica star Joao Neves

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly been keeping a close eye on the development of SL Benfica star Joao Neves ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window, as per 90min.

After coming through the Portuguese side’s youth system, the 19-year-old has managed to establish himself as a key member of Roger Schmidt’s side’s first eleven by displaying excellent performances in recent times.

So, having been impressed by the youngster’s eye-catching performances, several big clubs around Europe have already registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd and Arsenal.

According to the report by 90min, Man Utd have been monitoring the development of Neves in recent times and they even sent scouts to watch him closely in last weekend’s Lisbon derby – where the midfielder helped his side win the encounter by putting his name on the scoresheet.

The report further claims that along with Neves, United were also keeping an eye on Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inácio’s performances – where Inacio was sent off but Silva helped his side win the game. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to make a move for any of those players in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

However, 90min claims that Arsenal’s scouts were also in the stands to watch Neves in action last Sunday as they have also been showing an interest in signing him. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the 19-year-old.

Neves still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract so Benfica aren’t in any rush to let their star man leave in the upcoming transfer window. However, it has been suggested that the Portuguese giants would cash-in on the midfielder if they receive an offer of around £61m from his potential suitors such as Arsenal or Man Utd.

Neves is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature next year.