Man Utd eye move for Joao Neves

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves is being monitored by Manchester United’s scouting department but they are waiting for board changes to make future decisions for the Benfica star, as per Fabrizio Romano.

United’s scouts were in attendance to watch the 19-year-old play for Benfica against Sporting CP on Sunday where Neves delivered the crucial equaliser in the 94th minute before Casper Tengstedt’s winning goal three minutes later secured all maximum three points for Benfica.

Any plan on United’s bid for Neves hinges on when the club can finalize the 25% stake of prospective buyer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe who is keen on reshuffling the team to bring in quality players that’ll propel United to the summit of English football once again.

Football 365 reports that Neves, who extended his contract until 2028 has a €120m release clause – which is equivalent to around £104m.

It is difficult to say if this price will eventually reduce after Benfica did a similar thing to Enzo Fernandez before Chelsea eventually agreed to pay the full release clause.

Neves tipped for stardom

Neves was part of the talented Benfica youth cohort that clinched the European Youth League in 2022 and has since emerged as a key player for Benfica this season

Since Enzo Fernandez departed for Chelsea in January, Neves has seamlessly filled the void, earning a regular spot in the first team. Despite Benfica’s recent defeats in the Champions League, Neves has showcased his exceptional ability, drawing attention from major European clubs, particularly United.

The Portugal international is known for his technical prowess, exceptional passing ability, and combative playing style, Neves has impressed not only his club but also Portugal teammates and United regulars Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

In an interview with Record, Dalot waxed lyrical about the 19-year-old, highlighting his qualities and capabilities to play for United. He stated: “…He has all the qualities to be here, he showed it at Benfica”.

As Neves continues to make an impact, both domestically and on the European stage, it’s evident that his influence will grow. While already displaying the ability and attitude required for the Premier League, many in his homeland believe he is destined to become one of Europe’s top midfielders.