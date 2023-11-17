Man Utd star Evans heaps praise on fellow teammate Hojlund

Manchester United star Jonny Evans has said that his fellow teammate Rasmus Hojlund is going to become a top-class player going forward.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils opted to sign the Denmark international from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer to strengthen their frontline.

The 20-year-old has showcased his talent for United in the Champions League this season, scoring five goals in four appearances and is the highest scorer of that tournament at the moment. However, he hasn’t been able to put his name on the scoresheet in the Premier League yet.

Nevertheless, the early signs suggest that the youngster is a highly talented player and he could turn out to be a shrewd signing for United going forward.

Now, while answering the fans’ questions, Evans reveals that he admires Hojlund the most among his current teammates. The defender also says the 20-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to flourish at the highest level so, he is going to become a top-class player in the near future.

Evans lauds Hojlund

The Leicester City star further claims that the striker has a strong personality – which is not common for young players.

When asked which fellow teammate he admires the most, Evans said:

“I’d probably say [Rasmus] Hojlund. I think, for such a young lad, to have his attributes and his personality to be able to come in and, you know, his work-rate too. I think the fans have really taken to him already and he’s going to become a top player.”

After letting Evans leave the club back in 2015, United have decided to bring him back to Old Trafford in the last transfer window to reinforce their backline.

A few eyebrows raised when United decided to sign the 35-year-old. However, he has managed to impress Erik ten Hag and played a few games before sustaining an injury against Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Surprisingly, the Northern Ireland star was given the opportunity to play ahead of highly decorated centre-back, Raphael Varane. However, it will now be difficult for Evan to regain his spot in United’s first eleven after recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, after defeating Luton Town last weekend, Man Utd will face off against Everton in the Premier League following the conclusion of this international break. Ten Hag’s side will be keen to keep their winning run in this encounter to close the gap with fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.