Man Utd continue to track Castello Lukeba



According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United remain keen on signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The Red Devils were fancied to sign a new centre-back during the last transfer window. A number of names were mentioned by the media and Lukeba was one of those linked. The Frenchman eventually made the move to Leipzig from Lyon. He was signed as a successor to Josko Gvardiol, who made the move to United’s arch rivals Manchester City.

Bild now report that United have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old through their scouts over the last few months and they are still interested in landing his signature. However, it may not be straightforward to convince Leipzig, who are determined to continue with the centre-back and won’t sell next summer. They feel he has plenty of room for development.

Top talent

United have had an indifferent start to their campaign and they have had concerns in the offensive and defensive department. When it comes to the backline, manager Erik ten Hag is still searching for a solution for the left centre-back position following a long-term injury for Lisandro Martinez during the early weeks of the season.

He has found a permanent starter in Harry Maguire in the right side of central defence but has been searching for a solution alongside him. Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have started over the last few matches. Raphael Varane is the other choice for ten Hag but the Dutchman does not believe he is good enough for the position.

Lukeba could be the answer to their problems and could provide good back-up and competition for Martinez in the long run. He is a left-footed central defender with strong passing skills and has a good physical and aerial presence. The big question mark is whether United can persuade Leipzig into a sale next summer. Leipzig invested £30 million on him after receiving the money from Gvardiol’s exit and may want to keep him in their ranks for a few years.