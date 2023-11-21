Manchester United must beat Liverpool to land RB Salzburg wonderkid Oscar Gloukh

The race is on for RB Salzburg’s hottest prospect, Oscar Gloukh who is being courted by several top European clubs.

Goal earlier reported that Premier League heavyweights, Manchester United and Liverpool are battling over the 19-year-old Isreal International after watching him impress in the Champions League.

The attacking midfielder made himself known when he scored three goals and provided two assists in the under-19 European championships held in Slovakia, where Israel eventually lost to England in the finals. The 19-year-old made the UEFA’s Team of the Tournament and secured a move from Maccabi Tel Aviv to Salzburg in January.

Gloukh has since shown impeccable performances since his arrival. He has netted four goals and provided four assists in 20 matches across all competitions this season for Salzburg. Most notably, he scored against European heavyweights, Inter Milan, and Benfica in the Champions League.

With his contract set to expire in 2027, Manchester United and Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for the attacking midfielder who is valued at £7m by transfermarkt.

Future star?

Salzburg are renowned for acquiring young prospects and molding them into world-class players. The likes of Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai, Sadio Mane, and Karim Adeyemi all went through the ranks of Salzburg development before moving on to elite football clubs. One new notable addition to this list is Israel International, Gloukh.

Liverpool themselves have benefited from a crop of players from the Red Bull setup. Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Naby Keita all joined from RB Leipzig which is a part of the Red Bull setup.

For United, they’ll hope to finally land that creative spark that’ll play alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield. The Red Devils brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea to help accelerate and quantify the attack but the England international is yet to hit the ground running.

Salzburg boast one of the most promising talents in European football with Gloukh. His potential is currently on a trajectory and will prove to be a valuable asset if he eventually joins either of the two most successful teams in England that are vying for his signature.

The Red Devils will be aiming for a finish in the top four this season and they need more quality players in January. Gloukh appears to be a cracking talent and he could be a valuable asset to the side. United must beat Liverpool to sign him.