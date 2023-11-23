Liverpool eye move for Fluminense midfielder Andre

Fluminense are preparing to sell their highly-rated midfielder, Andre Trindade in the next transfer season for more than £30m, according to Goal Brasil.

Liverpool are still in the picture to sign Andre after missing out on him last summer and they are ready to spend big for him.

After missing out on key transfer targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, the Reds bolstered their midfield with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich and Endo Wataru from Stuttgart.

Goal claims that Jurgen Klopp is in dire need of a natural defensive midfielder and The Reds have been tracking André for some time, especially during the Copa Libertadores tournament where André helped Fluminense clinch the trophy.

Fulham are also showing concrete interest in the Brazilian and Fluminense are well aware that interest in the 22-year-old is growing and have opted to sell him at a high price.

Liverpool have established contact with the Brazilian international but are yet to formally submit a bid

The Reds eye move for exciting midfielder

The 22-year-old is gaining recognition as one of the rising stars in Brazilian football, and it seems inevitable that he will make a move to a top Premier League club amid increasing interest from Fulham and Liverpool.

Andre is a highly promising young talent, and his addition would enhance the Red’s quality, relieving Alexis MacAlister of his unusual defensive duties while providing Dominik Szoboszlai the much-needed freedom in attack.

Despite Liverpool’s significant investments in midfield during the recent summer transfer window, Klopp appears open to adding André who is valued at over €30m

Additionally, Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements to add both depth and quality to their backline. Securing a new defender remains a priority for the club but they are also keeping an eye on defensive midfield reinforcement. The competition for Andre’s signature is increasing, with Fulham earmarking the defensive midfielder for a potential switch in case of João Palhinha’s departure.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will seal the move this winter, or risk competing with other top European clubs for the Brazil international.