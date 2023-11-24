Arsenal have decided to seal permanent Raya deal – Romano



According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have decided to seal the permanent transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya next year.

The Gunners signed the Spaniard from the Bees on loan during the summer transfer window. As part of the loan agreement, they inserted an option to buy him for £27 million at the end of the campaign.

Romano has now revealed that Arsenal have made the decision to activate the buy clause to secure his permanent signature. Raya has already signed a potential long-term contract beyond next summer.

Expected deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had a long-term interest in signing Raya and first wanted him after Brentford’s promotion. He eventually opted for Aaron Ramsdale, who has been a splendid purchase.

Despite this, the Gunners head coach revived his desire to land Raya last summer after he was made available in the transfer market. A loan deal suited both clubs, keeping the Financial Fair Play in mind.

The Spaniard has established himself as the main man in goal in recent months and we are not surprised that the Gunners have already informed the Bees that they will be triggering the buy clause.

Raya’s permanent transfer will surely lead to question marks over Ramsdale’s future. The Englishman could lose his national team spot in future if he is no longer starting regularly at the club level.

He has already experienced a setback with Gareth Southgate preferring Sam Johnstone over him in a friendly last month. This suggests that he is the third choice behind Jordan Pickford and Johnstone.

Arsenal are unlikely to consider his departure at the midway stage of the campaign, but a big-money exit could be on the cards over the summer. Chelsea are apparently one of the clubs interested in him.

Chelsea and Arsenal are fierce rivals in the Premier League but Ramsdale could be tempted by the prospect of joining the Blues, considering the opportunity to prolong his career in the English capital.