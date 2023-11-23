Chelsea ace Wesley Fofana nearing return from injury

Chelsea have received a major boost as injured defender Wesley Fofana stepped up his recovery from injury in recent days, according to their social media activity.

France international Fofana has not enjoyed the best of times at Stamford Bridge since joining for around £70 million from Leicester City. The 22-year-old centre-back has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at the Blues. For all of his evident quality, his injury record is quite damning.

Immediately after manager Mauricio Pochettino resumed his role as the new Chelsea manager in July, he set out to drill his fitness regimen into the players. One of the first casualties of the gruelling sessions was Fofana, who ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament, potentially ruling him out for the season.

Last season was mostly the same situation for Wesley Fofana, who missed a good number of games for the Blues through injury. He arrived at the club following a request by then-manager Thomas Tuchel, but hardly had a chance to play under the German manager. The Frenchman made a grand total of 20 appearances in Chelsea blue last season as he suffered from a series of injuries.

Fofana missed out on the Blues’ pre-season tour of the United States as he underwent surgery. He has not been involved with the squad since then. He has been posting progress reports on his social media handles, particularly his Instagram.

The Blues were forced to re-strategise in the transfer market after learning of the extent of his injury, and they went and signed Axel Disasi from AS Monaco. The Frenchman has settled in well, and will be tough to displace from the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea revealed today via their official social media that Fofana is back training on grass, having spent the past few weeks doing individual work in the gym. The Frenchman was pictured alongside manager Pochettino in training ahead of the Blues’ Premier League return against Newcastle United. You can see the photos below.

Fofana is not expected to feature for a number of weeks as he needs to build up his fitness. However, news of his quick progress will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, who have seen their side struggle with injury problems.