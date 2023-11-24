Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Valencia star Guerra

Manchester United have received a huge boost in pursuit of Valencia star Javi Guerra as Los Ches’ are ready to lower their valuation to sell the midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb.

After enjoying a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, United opted to strengthen multiple areas of their squad last summer to continue the rebuild.

They reinforced the engine room by signing Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat. United purchased Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal, while Amrabat joined the club on a loan deal from Fiorentina.

However, neither of them has managed to showcase their best for United yet and it has recently been reported that Ten Hag hasn’t been impressed by the Moroccan’s performances so the midfielder is likely to return to Fiorentina at the end of this season.

Therefore, it appears having been left unimpressed with their recent midfield recruitments, United have decided to explore the market to sign a new option to beef up the engine room.

A few names have recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Arthur Vermeeren, Andre Trindade and Joao Neves being among them, but Guerra is reportedly on their radar as well.

Guerra to Man Utd

It was previously reported that The 20-year-old has a £87m release clause included in his current contract and United need to trigger that to sign him.

However, TuttoMercatoWeb now reports that Valencia are ready to lower their asking price and could accept a fee of at least £30m. So, this is a huge boost for Man Utd in pursuit of the midfielder.

However, the report claims that purchasing Guerra won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Juventus are also keen on securing his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

After making his senior debut last term, Guerra has already established himself as a key first-team player for Valencia this season. The youngster is a deep-lying playmaker but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

The Spaniard, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a highly talented player and possesses the necessary qualities to play in a possession-based system. So, he would be a shrewd signing for United if they secure his signature next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually decide to make a concrete approach to purchase him in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.