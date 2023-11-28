Manchester United predicted line-up against Galatasaray

This is an extremely crucial encounter for the Red Devils as they are currently bottom of their group in Europe’s elite club competition and defeat in this fixture means they will be knocked out of this tournament.

So, this is a must-win game for United, however, defeating Galatasaray at RAMS Park Stadium won’t be easy for Erik ten Hag’s side. Therefore, they will have to be at their very best to come away with all three points from this encounter tomorrow.

Team news

Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro remain sidelined for this encounter due to injury issues. Along With them, Jonny Evans is also set to miss out owing to injury problems.

Marcus Rashford is also unavailable for selection in this encounter due to suspension having picked up a red card in the previous game against FC Copenhagen.

Rasmus Hojlund and Antony were unavailable in the previous game against Everton due to their respective injuries, but they have returned to first-team training. So, they are expected to be in the matchday squad tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs RC Lens

Andre Onana is set to continue between the sticks for United so Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench once again. Harry Maguire should continue and he could be paired up with Luke Shaw in defence for United. In that case, Victor Lindelof will return to the bench alongside Raphael Varane.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka should return after starting on the bench last weekend, while Diogo Dalot could commence in the left-back position for the Red Devils. So, Sergio Reguilon could be on the bench once again.

Kobbie Mainoo is likely to continue in the holding midfield position after displaying promising performance last time out and he should be paired up with Scott McTominay in the engine room. So, Sofyan Amrabat will have to make do with a place on the bench.

Bruno Fernandes could continue in the attacking midfield position for the record Premier League champions. Alejandro Garnacho is expected to commence in the left-wing once again after scoring an excellent goal last time out, while Antony should return to the starting eleven tomorrow amid Rashford’s absence. In that case, Facundo Pellistri will be on the bench.

Ten Hag wouldn’t want to rush back Hojlund so Anthony Martial could continue in the number nine position for United after putting his name on the scoresheet versus Everton last weekend.