Tottenham eye move for Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, according to 90MIN.

Since making his breakthrough last season, Wharton has made 39 appearances spanning through the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons for Rovers. The 19-year-old also featured in the Carabao Cup match against Chelsea where he played the entire duration of the match, as a spirited Blackburn side lost 2-0 to the Premier League giants.

His potential hasn’t gone unnoticed as a report from 90min claims that Liverpool are among a host of top flight clubs showing a keen interest in the teenage midfielder.

However, Liverpool face further competition as the report says Tottenham are the latest club to join the race for Wharton. 90min says Spurs have been keeping tabs on the England u20 international – who is consistently putting on a string of impressive performances for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

As well as Tottenham and Liverpool, the report says the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Newcastle United, and Manchester United are also admirers of the 19-year-old.

Spurs have a good relationship with Rovers having signed Ashley Philips last summer. Although the center-back is yet to feature for Ange Postecoglou’s side, he has impressed with the under-21 and has regularly featured in Tottenham’s match-day squads.

Rising star

Tottenham have revamped their transfer strategy where they aim for promising youngsters that will be huge assets to the club in future. Argentina u20 International Alejo Véliz joined from Rosario Central, while 18-year-old Ashley Philips was signed from Blackburn. Tottenham have an existing agreement for 16-year-old Hajduk Split defender, Luka Vuskovic to join the club when he turns 18.

Spurs could add another young stalwart to their ranks as they’ve been keeping a close eye on Wharton but they face stiff competition from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

Wharton’s playing style is characterized by his versatility as a box-to-box player. With commendable stamina and work rate, he proves effective on both ends of the pitch. His technical ability is exceptional, showcasing proficiency with both feet.

The youngster excels at initiating plays by picking up the ball from the backline. His skillful ball carrying and vision enable him to navigate through pressing lines, facilitating quick counter-attacks and efficient progression of the ball.

Particularly noteworthy is his defensive aggression, demonstrating a keen desire to win the ball back for Blackburn. Wharton’s commitment is evident in his pursuit of every loose ball and his full engagement in challenges, consistently giving 100%.