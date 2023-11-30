Ben Doak ‘striving to be like’ Liverpool ace Mo Salah

Liverpool youngster Ben Doak has heaped praise on Mohamed Salah and revealed he’s ‘striving’ to be like the Egyptian international.

After joining the Reds back in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world, helping his side win every competition over the last few years.

The 31-year-old has been showcasing his goal-scoring prowess at Anfield over the last few years and has already become the Merseyside club’s highest scorer in the Premier League.

Now, speaking on the club’s media, Doak has said that Salah has an unbelievable skill of finding himself in the right position to finish off chances, whether he enjoys a good game or not. The youngster states that he has been working hard to acquire that skill.

Doak said:

“Mo’s really helped me out a lot especially. he’s really good at this – no matter how the game is going, he always ends up being in the right place, he always ends up nicking a goal. Whether he’s not playing his best or whether he’s the best player on the pitch, he always ends up scoring. That’s what I’m striving to be like.”

Doak lauds Salah

Salah is the talismanic figure for the Merseyside club and his productivity in front of the goal has been the main reason behind Liverpool’s success in recent years.

However, the winger has heavily been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. Saudi Arabian side, Al-Ittihad tried to purchase him last summer and even submitted an offer of around £150m but Liverpool rejected the offer as they weren’t willing to let him leave.

However, it has been suggested that although the Saudi club failed to purchase the African last time around, they haven’t given up on their hopes of signing him and are planning to reignite their interest in the January window.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool opt to cash-in on Salah if they receive a big offer next year. In-case, they decide to let him leave then it remains to be seen who the Merseyside club sign to replace the former AS Roma star.