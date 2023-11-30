Liverpool ready to invest on Nice star Khephren Thuram



According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool are ready to invest on talented Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Liverpool placed focus on strengthening their midfield in the last transfer window. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominic Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. From the quartet, Mac Allister and Endo have the ability to play from the no.6 position, but there are suggestions that the club could look for another solution.

As per Tutto Juve, Liverpool are making a strong move to sign Thuram, who is also wanted by Juventus and Inter Milan. They are prepared to invest £45 million on the 22-year-old and start as the favourite team to sign him. Thuram’s current contract expires in June 2025 and Nice may consider selling him in January or next summer.

Quality midfielder

Thuram started his career as a holding midfielder, but he has played as a left-sided central midfielder for Nice recently. He has impressed in both roles for the French club and he could contemplate a bigger challenge in the near future. With Nice currently challenging for Paris Saint-Germain for the title, they may resist a winter exit.

However, there is a genuine possibility that he could leave during the summer when he will enter the last year of his Nice contract. Thuram would be a quality purchase for Liverpool. He is blessed with good distribution skills, but also likes to control situations with his dribbling skills and does not get dispossessed often.

Liverpool have been linked with him for some period of time and may eventually land his services by taking advantage of his contract situation at Nice. £45 million is a fairly reasonable figure for a quality midfielder, who has yet to enter the peak of his career. He should only get better with more experience on his side. His arrival could pave the way for the departure of the injury-plagued Thiago Alcantara, who has been out with a hip issue since May.