Van Dijk reveals Liverpool ‘striving’ to resolve key issue

Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk has revealed that the Reds are ‘striving’ to resolve key issues that led to their downfall last campaign.

After enjoying a brilliant 2021/22 season, Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to showcase their best last campaign. So, they opted to strengthen their squad last summer in order to challenge on all fronts this term.

Liverpool have had a stellar start to this season, accumulating 28 points from 13 games in the Premier League and sitting only two points behind the league leaders Arsenal.

The Merseyside club failed to secure their place in the top-four last season so they are in the Europa League this campaign. Klopp’s side have been excellent in Europe’s second-tier competition as well, sitting at the top of their group with nine points from four games.

Now, writing on the club’s website, Van Dijk has claimed that the Merseyside club were struggling with consistency so they couldn’t manage to perform at their best last term. But, they are working hard to showcase that this season. The defender further claims that the real reason behind their bright start to this season is that they have been ‘resilient’.

Van Dijk says Liverpool working hard to resolve a key issue

Van Dijk wrote:

“I said after the City game at the weekend that we are striving to find the consistency that went missing last season and one of the main reasons that we aren’t doing too badly on this front is that we have been resilient.”

Although Liverpool have managed to accumulate points by winning games, they have shown vulnerability at their back. They have won several points from losing positions and although that shows they have an excellent mentality, it also suggests that they have consistently been conceding goals.

So, Liverpool should address their defensive frailties and it has been suggested that the Reds have acknowledged that problem so they have been exploring the market to sign a new defender in the upcoming window.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually opt to sign a new defender in January to help Klopp mount a title charge this campaign.