Man Utd in secret talks to sign Radu Dragusin



According to Romanian outlet Pro Sport, Manchester United are in secret talks to sign Genoa central defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old graduated through the youth system at Juventus but hardly played for them before his temporary move to Genoa last season. A buy clause was triggered to sign him permanently in January this year. Genoa went on to secure their promotion back to the Italian top-flight with Dragusin playing every game.

The Romanian has continued to excel for Genoa on their Serie A return and Pro Sport claim that Man United are in secret talks to sign him and it could be very advanced. Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur are also mentioned by the source but United are favourites to land the defender who has a £26 million release clause in his contract.

Talented player

Dragusin’s name was regularly mentioned in the Italian media a couple of years ago when he was developing in the academy at Juventus. He was identified as a future star for the club, but things have not gone as planned. His decision to drop to the second tier with Genoa last season has proved crucial in shaping up his career.

He is now on the radar of many top teams from European football. It seems like United have the upper hand in the transfer pursuit with secret negotiations underway to sign him in January. United are not a club known for pursuing young defensive talent and they tend to focus on readymade stars who have won plenty of trophies.

Their interest in Dragusin indicates a possible change in transfer policy going forward. The club have not had much success despite spending big money on the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire in recent times. They could focus on emerging players in the coming windows that could develop into world-beaters in future.