Man Utd and Liverpool battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, according to TeamTalk.

Bayer Leverkusen have been the best side in Europe this season, dropping points just once in all competitions so far, a draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. A huge reason for their quality showings this season has been the form of attacking midfielder Wirtz.

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso took over as the manager of the German club last year, and has helped transform their fortunes since then. He has also helped Wirtz find his best form after the youngster’s unfortunate ACL injury.

Wirtz has taken Europe by storm this season, with six goals and ten assists to his name for his club. His form has not gone unnoticed, and TeamTalk cites reports from Germany as claiming that Liverpool and Man Utd are leading the race for his signature.

Bayer Leverkusen would ideally not sell Florian Wirtz due to his quality and what he adds to their side, but the report says they accept that he is likely to leave the club soon.

This news will have alerted the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd, but any potential deal won’t be cheap. According to TeamTalk, Bayer Leverkusen have slapped a reported valuation of around £95 million on Wirtz, much higher than the £72 million they accepted for Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Bayer Leverkusen have in Wirtz one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe, but they must now begin to plan for life after his exit and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Liverpool and United battle

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is a lover of Wirtz, who he sees in the same light as former star Roberto Firmino. The Reds signed Firmino as an attacking midfielder and converted him into a false nine at Anfield, and he enjoyed great success at Anfield.

Klopp wants Wirtz to be the beating heart of his side’s team after Mohamed Salah, who may be nearing an exit from the club. The Reds will have to contend with rivals Manchester United for the signature of the talented 20-year-old.

The Red Devils are prepared to make a move for Wirtz, and a deal could be accelerated if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is successful at buying a 25% stake at the club.

The British businessman is keen to revolutionise how the club does business and the kinds of players they target, and he reportedly wants Wirtz as marquee addition.