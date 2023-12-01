Manchester United and Liverpool set to move for Donyell Malen

Manchester United hope to strengthen their attack with Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen but face competition from Liverpool, according to Football Transfers.

The Netherland International has been an integral part of Dortmund’s team since he arrived from PSV Eindhoven in 2021. Malen has started the season in top form, netting five goals in 18 games across all competitions for the Black and Yellows.

With Jadon Sancho’s departure looming, United are set to move for Malen and the report suggests the attacker is keen on a move to Old Trafford, despite interest from other clubs.

German publication, Bild reports that Liverpool retain an interest in Malen and will consider making a move for the winger this summer.

Malen recently changed his agents from Mino Raiola to Dutch agency, SEG which happens to be the same agency as Red’s forward and International teammate, Cody Gakpo. The Reds will hope his change of agency will help them topple United in the race for the winger.

The 24-year-old winger is valued at around £30m by transfermarkt.

Two giants battle for Malen

The Red Devils are likely to be busy in January providing that a deal for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to arrive as a minority shareholder is ratified by the Premier League in time.

United's performances especially in defence have been shocking as they have let in 30 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite winning four out of their last five matches, United’s performances especially in defence have been shocking as they have let in 30 goals in all competitions this season.

Despite grinding out results, United’s forward line have been inconsistent, as they have only contributed to four goals in the Premier League.

This has prompted Erik Ten Hag’s search for a more reliable attacker and Malen has grown on top of the list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are preparing for the imminent departure of Mohamed Salah who is constantly drawing interest from the Saudi Pro League. A host of replacements have been drawn up and Malen seems to be Jurgen Klopp’s preferable option.

With a contract until 2026, Malen will likely cost a huge fee and it remains to be seen which of the English giants will seal a deal for the Dutch international.