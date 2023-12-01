Klopp heaps praise on Quansah after victory over LASK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Jarell Quansah after the youngster’s excellent performance against LASK in the Europa League last night.

The Reds boss opted to start the youngster versus the Austrian side, giving Virgil van Dijk a midweek break ahead of Sunday’s important Premier League game against Fulham.

Quansah displayed a promising performance and helped his side earn a clean-sheet – where Liverpool eventually won the game 4-0 courtesy of Luis Díaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo’s goals.

Speaking at the press-conference after the game, Klopp praised Quansah highly and said the defender displayed a ‘super’ performance against LASK. The German even indicates that he isn’t planning to sign a new defender next year as is happy with the youngster.

The Liverpool boss further states that he wasn’t expecting Quansah to make such an impact as he has done so far and also adds the defender’s future is very bright.

Klopp heaps praise on Quansah

Klopp says that Ibrahima Konate also displayed an excellent performance against LASK but was taken off as he isn’t ready to play a full game yet.

Klopp said:

“Look, for us that’s absolutely perfect. Jarell played a super game. But, by the way, the last line tonight, starting from the right… Joey, top, top, top; Ibou, top. That we took him off was a medical decision. No risks, stuff like this, give him minutes but not too long and Jarell played a super game, that’s true. That couldn’t be better news for the club, to be honest. I think before this season a lot of people told us we should buy a centre-half. “We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he will show up like this? No, not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful, so the future is bright. It’s cool. Our own boy, calm on the ball, good in the challenge, quick, ruthless in the right moments and besides Caoimhin, who had one or two saves, [he] probably had the most spectacular defensive situations when he saved our backside in some moments. So, that’s really good. [It’s] top news for us.”

Quansah has been impressive this season whenever he has been given the opportunity to play. So, Liverpool will be hoping that he will be able to continue his development and help his side achieve success going forward.