Mac Allister lauds Endo after his cameo in Fulham win

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has heaped praise on Wataru Endo following his excellent cameo against Fulham last night.

The Reds started the game brilliantly versus Marco Silva’s side and were on the ascendancy for most of the game. They even found themselves in front on two occasions in the first half.

However, the West London club fought back brilliantly on both occasions and even managed to find themselves ahead during the later stages of the second half.

But, Liverpool’s resilience helped them come away with all three points as they scored two late goals and eventually won the game 4-3.

Endo was brought onto the pitch by Klopp when Liverpool found themselves 3-2 down. The Japanese took no time to equalise the game after coming on before Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the winning goal.

Now, speaking on the club’s media after the game, Mac Allister has praised Endo heavily and said that the Japanese changed the game completely after coming off the bench.

Mac Allister lauds Endo

The midfielder further claims that Liverpool were very offensive before Endo’s introduction so his addition gave the right balance in the midfield – which eventually helped the Reds come away with all three points.

Mac Allister said:

“I think Endo changed the game, definitely. Because of the goal, and because of how he helped the team to have the right balance as well. Maybe when Jürgen took me off, the team was very offensive, and we needed a player like Endo. I’m very happy for him. He’s a really nice guy and he deserves it.”

Endo has struggled to showcase his best for Liverpool after joining the club last summer. His appearances have only been restricted to cup competitions, but he has taken full advantage of his opportunity on Sunday and he will now be hoping that he can kick on from now on.

So, following Sunday’s result, Liverpool have managed to move up to the second position in the Premier League with 31 points from 14 games, sitting just two points behind the table-topper Arsenal.

After defeating Fulham, Liverpool will now take on Sheffield United in the league before facing off versus Crystal Palace next weekend.