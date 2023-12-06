Liverpool accelerate effort to sign Kenan Yildiz from Juventus

Liverpool are reportedly “crazy about” Juventus young prodigy Kenan Yildiz but could face competition from Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Yildiz caught the eye of some European top clubs while plying his trade for Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich but Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature. He has featured in five matches for Massimiliano Allegri’s team so far this season and is also a regular for the Turkish national team where he scored a crucial goal as they defeated Germany to earn a qualification spot at Euro 2024.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Liverpool are among a host of teams showing a keen interest with Jurgen Klopp ‘crazy’ about the talented youngster. However, Liverpool face competition as the report says Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig have also been tracking Yildiz in recent weeks.

A recent report from Calciomercato revealed that Liverpool’s sporting director, Jorg Schmadtke, has been keeping tabs on the 18-year-old since his time at Bayern, and has recommended him as a potential option for Klopp’s team.

Although Yildiz is tied to a long-term contract that expands till 2027, reports suggest the Bianconeri could appreciate an offer worth around £25.6m as they look to raise funds after losing out on European competition last season.

Reds crazy about Yildiz

Amid an ongoing rebuilding phase under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are strategically addressing key areas in their squad as they approach the January transfer window. A notable priority is securing a defender to bolster the team’s defensive solidity following Joel Matip’s injury.

Liverpool are also actively engaging in the pursuit of young, emerging talents, aligning with their tradition of identifying and recruiting promising players. While success stories like Harvey Elliott abound, the club recognizes that not every prospect may reach the desired level, exemplified by instances such as Fabio Carvalho.

In the quest for future stars, Liverpool have turned their attention to 18-year-old Turkey international, Yildiz, exemplifying the club’s strategic approach to nurturing talent for long-term success.

It remains to be seen how fast The Reds can secure a deal as other interested parties are equally financially capable of acquiring the youngster. The first team pathway could prove to be the deciding factor in which team Yildiz decides to join.